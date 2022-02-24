Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary about the Russian invasion









The Russian invasion of Ukraine is less than a day old, but Sean Penn is already on the ground of the invaded country filming a documentary about the conflict. That’s according to Vice Studios, who will be producing the documentary with Endeavor Content.

Penn appeared at a press briefing on Thursday in the Ukraine capital of Kyiv, observing government officials speaking about the military operations that were occurring. “Penn has visited the Office of the President and spoken with deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk, as well as local journalists and members of the Ukrainian military” since arriving in Ukraine this week, according to Newsweek.

Penn has been in Ukraine since November of 2021, shooting footage and collecting information.

The Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released a statement praising Penn, stating that Penn “specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.”

“Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians,” the statement continues. “The more people like that — true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom — the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia.”

Penn has previously administered humanitarian aid to ravaged zones, including spearheading relief efforts in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and assisting refugees after the Haitian earthquake of 2010. Penn has also made controversial comments surrounding the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands and engaged in a secret meeting with Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán that received official condemnation from Barack Obama’s White House.

Penn has also recently made controversial comments in regards to the general state of change in the modern landscape, stating “I’m a little frustrated with the world. I’m glad I’m old and won’t be having to deal with where this stuff is going” when he spoke to the Toronto Sun in January.

