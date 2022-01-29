Sean Penn believes men have become “feminised”









Making a name for himself as somewhat of a rather dislikeable Hollywood star, the actor and filmmaker Sean Penn has long discussed his unpopular opinions about the state of modern society. Recently speaking to the Toronto Sun, Penn told the newspaper: “I’m a little frustrated with the world,” before bitterly adding: “I’m glad I’m old and won’t be having to deal with where this stuff is going”.

Continuing his tirade against the shape of modern society, the actor has now claimed that “cowardly genes” have changed the youth of today, as stated in an interview with The Independent. Asked about his views on modern masculinity, Penn explained, “I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them”.

Clearly disgruntled about the state of modern masculinity, despite its many advancements in recent years, Sean Penn went on to clarify his position, adding, “There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt”. Such comments support the actor’s previous statements about the topic, purporting the idea that men have become a lot more feminised in recent years.

Sean Penn is currently promoting his brand new film Flag Day in which he directs and stars alongside his daughter Dylan Penn who was recently featured in Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson. Flag Day also features the likes of Hopper Penn, Katheryn Winnick, Regina King, Josh Brolin and Eddie Marsan in a contemporary crime drama that follows a father’s double life as a bank robber and con man.

Flag Day is the sixth directorial feature film for Sean Penn following previous successes The Indian Runner, The Pledge and Into the Wild.