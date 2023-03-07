SBTRKT confirms first album in seven years, ‘The Rat Road’









SBTRKT, the award-winning electronic music project of Aaron Jermome, has just announced his third studio album. The Rat Road is slated for release on May 5th, and we’ve been given a taste of what to expect with its lead single ‘Waiting’.

The Rat Road is Jerome’s first album since the release of 2016’s Save Yourself. As usual, the producer not only recorded, produced and mixed the entire album; he also played every single instrument. According to the multi-instrumentalist and producer, this new album is his “most sonically ambitious” to date and sees Jerome following his “own musical path, which isn’t based on others’ perceptions of what SBTRKT should be.”

Discussing the album in a recent press release, Jerome explored the album’s connection with the concept of the rat race: “It’s partly based on my own challenging experiences within the music industry and life generally, though I realized the idea is not isolated from a much wider feeling of exhaustion,” he said.

This first single, ‘Waiting’, features Texas-based vocalist and Tyler, The Creator collaborator Teezo Touchdown. SBTRKT came across the singer following the release of his 2021 song ‘I’m Just A Fan’ and decided to link up with the performer during his UK tour.

“In some ways – although personal to Teezo too – [the lyrics] perfectly summed up everything I had been going through,” Jerome said. “It, therefore, felt like the most obvious song to then lead into my album with.” Stream “Waiting” below.

