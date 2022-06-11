Tyler, the Creator picks his favourite movies of all time









“I want to do films and have my name mentioned next to Wes Anderson and Quentin Tarantino. I don’t want my name mentioned next to other rappers at all.” – Tyler, the Creator

Any music fan that has consumed even a small portion of Tyler, the Creator’s art will be able to see how the world of cinema has influenced his work and, as the above quote suggests, the rapper isn’t short of ambition.

Tyler has a striking visual aesthetic that knits his body of work together from a specific project. This instinct has helped him emerge as the rapper of his generation. In fact, he’s more than just a rapper in the traditional sense, and delicately crafts an entire universe in which every album exists a unique universe that allows the audience to lose themselves inside. Tyler always goes the extra mile, and we have big-screen movies to thank for it.

In a past conversation with Billboard, Tyler revealed his ambitious plans to one day become a film director and said he was open to doing more commercial work. It has been almost a decade since he made that bold statement, and the rapper has stayed true to his word. Last year, Tyler was at the helm of an advertising campaign for Converse, and he’s also directed each of his music videos for over ten years under the pseudonym Wolf Haley.

In the same interview, the rapper also revealed that Wes Anderson is his favourite director of all time. If you look at Tyler’s work, his love of Anderson is clear, and the way in which he uses a vibrant colour scheme is a direct reference from the Bottle Rocket director’s playbook.

Surprisingly, Tyler refrained from naming any of Anderson’s films among his favourites. However, it’s extremely hard to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the rapper, and perhaps, this list is just another one of his innocent plays.

The former Odd Future ringleader revealed this in a characteristically bizarre interview with himself which was part of the Adobe MAX 2020 Creativity Conference live stream. He revealed that Napoleon Dynamite and Scary Movie 2 were his two favourite films of all time, with third place a toss-up between 20th Century Women or The Cat In The Hat.

Tyler, the Creator’s favourite movies:

Napoleon Dynamite

Scary Movie 2

20th Century Women

The Cat In The Hat

In true Tyler style, he didn’t explain why he feels such a strong affinity with each film and immediately moved on to another topic. All of the films, bar 20th Century Women, have an acerbic nature, which undoubtedly appeals to the rapper, and it’s easy to understand why they’ve made his list.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.