Sarah Michelle Gellar discusses Dolly Parton’s secret help on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’









The star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has shed some light on country heroine Dolly Parton serving as an uncredited producer on Joss Whedon's hit supernatural drama.

The actor, who played the titular vampire killer, made the revelation in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Yes, little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” Gellar told the host. “We never saw her [but] we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.'”

Gellar continued: “And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.'” Find more about Dolly Parton’s role in bringing Buffy the Vampire Slayer to life here.

It’s shaping up to be a busy period for Dolly Parton. Earlier this year, she confirmed that Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Beatles legend Paul McCartney are to feature on her new album. Entitled Rock Star, the imminent record is comprised of covers of rock songs by prominent acts such as The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Prince and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Not finished there, the ‘Jolene’ singer also explained that her new album will also boast collaborations with Cher, John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival, former Journey frontman Steve Perry and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler. “I’m even gonna have Cher on [the album],” she explained. “I’ve been getting a song for her, we’ve been trying to get the right thing together. But that’s going to be a big thrill I think.”

“I’m a rock star now,” she said during her own recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon, before maintaining that she “did not mean to start any kind of controversy” when she requested to withdraw from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations last year.

