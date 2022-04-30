Dolly Parton confirms she will accept Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction









In the past, Dolly Parton has claimed that she wouldn’t accept an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. Now, she’s done a 360 pivot and asserted that, if voted in, she will accept the honour.

The country legend’s revised opinion comes after she was shortlisted alongside fellow inductees Eminem, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, Beck, Lionel Richie, Rage Against The Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, Dionne Warwick, MC5, Devo and Pat Benatar.

Back in March, Parton released a statement in which she expressed that, while “extremely flattered and grateful” to be up for the honour, she felt she hadn’t “earned the right” to be inducted. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she concluded.

Despite this, Parton’s name was not removed from the Hall Of Fame ballot. During an interview on NPR’s Morning Edition, the singer opened up about what she would do if she ended up receiving enough votes to enter the revered shrine of Rock stardom. “Well, I’ll accept gratefully,” she said. “I will say ‘thanks’ and accept that.”

Apparently, Parton wasn’t aware that she’d been shortlisted alongside artists from outside the world of rock music when she made her initial comments. “When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music.”

She continued: “And I have found out lately it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognised, where do they go? And so I felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

The inductees for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame will be announced in May, with the ceremony taking place in October.