Dolly Parton to adapt her novel ‘Run, Rose, Run’ into a movie









American country singer Dolly Parton is gearing up to star on the silver screen, announcing that she will feature in the movie adaptation of Run, Rose, Run, a novel she wrote with author James Patterson.

Released just last month alongside her new album of the same name, Parton announced that she would be partnering with Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine to produce the film. The novel and forthcoming film follows a hopeful country singer who moves to Nashville to pursue her dream only for a dark secret about her past to hold her back.

“I’m proud, excited and honoured to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie of Run, Rose, Run,” Parton stated, before expressing her appreciation for the production company, adding, “I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team”.

As a big fan and lover of Parton, Witherspoon is thrilled to be a part of the project, explaining, “Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage”. Continuing, she adds, “Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds – as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all-around incredible human being”.

Topping The New York Times bestseller list upon its release earlier this year, Parton’s new adaptation has instantly become a highly anticipated musical release on the distant horizon of the cinematic schedule.

Having starred in several films throughout the years, most recently in Netflix’s Christmas On The Square in 2020, Dolly Parton is more than capable of carrying her own feature-length movie.