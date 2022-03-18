Dolly Parton to stay on the ballot for this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame









The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has finally commented on Dolly Parton’s request to withdraw from this year’s list of nominations. The institution has declined the country star’s appeal, after she posted a statement to her social media accounts earlier this week maintaining that while she’s grateful to be included, she doesn’t feel that she’s necessarily “earned” the right to be on the list.

“I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton said in the statement. “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy.”

However, yesterday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said that Parton will remain on the ballot as this year’s voting process is already in progress.

“All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation clarified in a statement sent to NPR.

“Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 artists for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony,” it added.

Furthermore, the refusal of Parton‘s request seems to come from a place of admiration for the ‘9 to 5’ singer. The foundation maintained that they are”in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit” and are pleased that’s she’s included on the ballot.

Parton is yet to comment on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s decision. Strangely, also yesterday, Parton appeared on Fox & Friends where she went into more detail about her request to be withdrawn.

She explained: “Well, I didn’t feel exactly right about that because [of] my perception and, I think, the perception of most of America. I just feel like that’s more for the people in rock music.”

“I’ve been educated since then, saying that it’s more than that, but I still didn’t feel right about it. It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame. That just felt a little out of place for me,” she counted.

This is a developing story.

