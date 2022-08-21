Sam Fender and Wet Leg to perform at the 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony









Sam Fender and Wet Leg have been confirmed among the nominees for the 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony on September 8th.

The list of nominees was revealed in July and includes Wet Leg’s eponymous debut, Yard Act’s The Overload, and Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under. Other acts up for the gong are Little Simz, Harry Styles, Self Esteem, and Joy Crookes. It is completed by Nova Twins, Kojey Radical, Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, and Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler.

11 of the 12 nominees will be performing on September 8th at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Only Harry Styles is unable to attend as it falls in the middle of his 15-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and he has a show that evening. He will instead record a performance which will play at the ceremony.

The 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony will air on BBC Four from 9pm and Lauren Laverne is on hosting duties. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and aired live on BBC 6 Music.

Last year, the award was won by Arlo Parks for her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams which beat off stiff competition from the likes of Wolf Alice, Sault, Ghetts, and Mogwai.

The judging panel that picked out the nominees for this year includes Annie Mac, Anna Calvi, Jami Cullum, Jamz Supernova, Loyle Carner, and Tshepo Mokoena. The chair of the judging of the 2022 ceremony is Jeff Smith, Head of Music for BBC 6 Music and BBC Radio 2.