Loyle Carner returns with self-directed video for new song ‘Hate’









Loyle Carner - 'Hate' 8.2

Loyle Carner has returned with his fiery new single, ‘Hate’, his first track of the year.

The South Londoner hasn’t released an album since 2019’s Not Waving, But Drowning, and it’s refreshing to have the nicest guy in rap back in action. While he nourished fans in 2020 with the stand-alone Madlib-produced single, ‘Yesterday’, ‘Hate’ is seemingly the beginning of his third album cycle.

Being fortunate enough to witness a (not very) secret set from Carner in the intimate Rabbit Hole tent at Glastonbury last month to hear a sneak preview of ‘Hate’ was a timely reminder of the rapper’s immense talent. He also played another unheard track Madlib produced track during his concert.

‘Hate’ is a powerful effort and sees the rapper in a far darker and more aggressive stance than we’re used to seeing from Carner. Nevertheless, it’s brimming with heartfelt emotion, which is what he does best. Speaking about the track, he said: “One of the few songs made from a hateful place. I was angry at the world, frightened and overwhelmed. It’s unfiltered. Really just a stream of consciousness that builds to an understanding that hate is rooted in fear.”

He added: “It reminds me of times the red mist takes over, and how alone you feel when the rest mist passes. Arrogant and self-righteous but at the same time vulnerable and somber. I listen to this one in my car, at night. Especially after an argument when you need to get space and take a breath.”

It’ll be intriguing to see where Carner goes next, but I suspect the theme which runs through ‘Hate’ will be an anomaly on his forthcoming record. During his Glastonbury show, the 27-year-old also elatedly announced he’d recently become a father, which has likely influenced his third album.

Check out the self-directed video for ‘Hate’ below.