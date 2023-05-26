Sam Fender announces support for huge St. James’ Park shows









The supporting artists for Sam Fender‘s huge homecoming shows at St. James’ Park on June 9th & 10th have now been announced.

The concerts mark the first time that Fender has played at the home of his hometown football club Newcastle United. He has described the concerts as a “dream come true” and often touted his desire to get some of his favourite acts on the bill.

Now it has been announced that he will be supported by Inhaler, Holly Humberstone and Hector Gannet on June 9th. Then the following night, he will receive support by Ernie and Wunderhorse before Holly Humberstone takes to the stage for a second time.

Speaking about the shows, Fender enthused: “Ever since I started this band, I always used to joke with the boys that one day we might play St James’ Park in Newcastle. It’s a childhood dream come true, and we’re actually gonna play it on the 9th June,” he said in reference to the local folk song ‘The Blaydon Races’.

Continuing: ”This is literally gonna be the biggest show we’ve ever done – our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can’t wait, it’s gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there.”

Fender previously took a break from touring in November 2022 citing that the rigours of the road were having a negative impact on his mental health. Since then he has played only two warm-up shows in Italy on May 18th and 21st.

As of yet, no stage times have been announced.