Sam Fender cancels US tour dates to focus on mental health









British singer-songwriter Sam Fender has announced that he is cancelling his remaining tour stops in order to focus on his mental health. The artist had three shows remaining on his tour in support of Seventeen Going Under as an opening act for Florence + the Machine that will no longer be happening.

“It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take the time to look after my own mental health,” Fender shared on his social media. “I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealt with things that have deeply affected me.”

“It’s impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it’s exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business,” Fender continues. “My friends and colleagues have been worried about me for a while, and it’s not going to get better unless I take the time to do so.”

Fender has been touring virtually nonstop since being the first major artist to headline a socially distanced concert in Europe back in the summer of 2020. In addition to the dates with Florence + the Machine, Fender also announced that he is pulling out of the Life is Beautiful Festival, which he was scheduled to play this Sunday, September 18th.

“I can’t express how grateful we are to have such an awesome fan base,” Fender writes. “I’ve met a fair few of you over the years, and those encounters have genuinely restored my faith in humanity, you’re all sound as fuck. Me and the boys are burnt out, and we need this time. Thank you for always sticking by us.”

Fender is still planning on playing his four scheduled shows in Australia towards the end of November. See Fender’s full statement down below.