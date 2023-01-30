Salford schoolboy busker announced as first winner of The Johnny Marr Award









The inaugural winner of The Johnny Marr Award has been named by the Salford Foundation Trust as the Salford schoolboy John Denton.

Despite only being 12, Denton regularly busks on Market Street in Manchester and has racked up thousands of views on social media. Additionally, Denton has also taken to the stage at the famous Salford Lads Club, a venue synonymous with The Smiths. To be eligible for The Johnny Marr Award, artists needed to be Salford-based, aged under 25, and require financial help to get their careers off the ground.

According to the Salford Foundation Trust, Denton will receive up to £1,000 in funding “to go towards musical instruments, recording equipment, or indeed anything that will help you to progress your musical journey”.

Following Denton’s announcement as the winner, Marr said in a statement: “It’s a pleasure and privilege to give some assistance to a young musician, especially when they’re as dedicated as John. Well done, brother.”

Meanwhile, John’s father, Phil Denton, said: “John’s ambition is to have a career in music. He will be using the funding to have music lessons to help both his guitar playing and his singing. In these tough times it’s a massive help and means that he can progress in his passion”.

Adding: “Music is not a hobby for John but just who he is and a creative outlet he hopes to enjoy for the rest of his life. He is incredibly grateful to Johnny and the Salford Foundation Trust who have provided this opportunity. It is a real privilege to get this award and he is determined to make the very most of the opportunity he has been given.”

Additionally, Peter Collins CBE, from The Salford Foundation Trust, said: “There couldn’t be a more worthy recipient of the Johnny Marr Award. Even though John is only 12 he’s already proven he’s committed to making a future in music and we’re delighted the Trust can give him a helping hand on this journey.”

I’m pleased to be announcing John Denton as the winner of the @TheSalfordTrust ‘Johnny Marr Award’. It’s a privilege to be supporting a dedicated young musician. Well done John. pic.twitter.com/HoYXIY0IVY — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 30, 2023