Johnny Marr Award announced for young musicians in Salford









The Johnny Marr Award has been announced by The Salford Foundation Trust and aims to help local young musicians.

To be eligible for The Johnny Marr Award, they need to be a Salford musician aged under 25 who needs financial help to get their career off the ground. Budding Salford musicians can apply for the scheme here, and they are also asked to submit a video of themselves performing.

A description of the award reads: “This Award will provide up to £1,000 funding to go towards musical instruments, recording equipment, or indeed anything that will help you to progress your musical journey.”

Speaking about the process, the foundation added: “You may be invited to a meeting to discuss your application so make sure we have the correct contact details and don’t forget to upload a short video!”

Marr commented: “It’s a privilege to make a contribution to the creative development of young people. The Salford Foundation Trust is a great example of positive local action that makes a difference. It’s an honour to be involved.”

Meanwhile, Peter Collins CBE, Managing Trustee from The Salford Foundation Trust, stated: “I am very grateful for the support from Johnny Marr – we can’t let financial difficulties stand in the way of talent and this fund gives a young person in Salford for each of the next three years a chance to progress their talent”.

Marr has recently finished a lengthy run of dates of the United States supporting The Killers. When the tour rolled through Washington, he joined the group on-stage to perform a cover of The Smiths’ ‘Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want’, which you can watch below.