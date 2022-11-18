Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke reunite on first new track since The Smiths split









Former bandmates Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke have reunited for their first new song together since The Smiths split in 1987. The pair have collaborated on a track for Rourke’s band Blitz Vega, which also features ex-Happy Mondays guitarist Kav Blaggers.

The track, ‘Strong Forever’, has been co-produced by DJ Z-Trip and anticipates the band’s upcoming debut album. Blitz Vega have been working on the track since 2020, with Rourke stating: “We were originally recording this song for a UN/UK football anti-discrimination/anti-bullying campaign. We approached a few people to guest on the track, and I asked Johnny, who very kindly recorded some guitars and sent them over.”

However, the song was set to have Kasabian singer Tom Meighan providing vocals. After he was convicted of domestic assault, Rourke rightly dropped Meighan from the project, replacing the vocals with Blaggers’.

Discussing the creation of the track, Blaggers shared: “Andy calls me and he says Johnny said he’ll record some guitar on the track. I was like, ‘What? Johnny? Johnny Marr?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah,’ in his laidback but very Mancunian way.”

He continued: “I wanted exactly what Johnny does. He has a very distinctive sound, and that’s what he did. We love what he brought to the track.”

Although this collaboration between Rourke and Marr is their first in 35 years, the Smiths bassist has asserted that the pair have always been friends, despite the band’s dissolution. “We’ve remained friends, we’ve known each other since we were 13 years old. He’s my oldest and dearest friend and I feel our friendship gets stronger as time passes.”

Blitz Vega will release an eight-song 12-inch vinyl as part of Record Store Day next year.