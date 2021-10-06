Ryuichi Sakamoto, Sigur Rós, and more to feature on upcoming charity ambient album









English electronic duo Coldcut have announced a new compilation album featuring a sequence of ambient recordings by members of the old guard and some of the scene’s freshest talent, including, Ryuichi Sakamoto and Suzanne Ciani. The record will be released via Coldcut’s Ninja Tune imprint, Ahead of Our Time, the proceeds of which will be donated to various mental health charities.

The new album, @0, will also feature works by the likes of Steve Roach, Julianna Barwick, Laraaji, and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, as well as Sigur Rós. The Icelandic band’s offering will be reworked by their long-time collaborator Paul Corley.

Set to drop on the 19th November, the album will be preceded by EPs of paired tracks, the first of which has already been released. You can listen to Ciani’s ‘Morning Spring’and Smith’s ‘Mt Baker,’ below.

In a statement, Coldcut’s Matt Black said: “‘@0 refers to that liminal state experienced many times where my mental and emotional stability was not solid and it felt like teetering on a zero axis about to fall into depression, or more rarely, mania. I found that ambient music, by making no psychic demands, often opened some space and with its soft fascination, subtly raised the energy, helping to avoid that downward spiral and navigate slowly up and out. @0 is a balance point.”

50% of the net profits earned from @0 will be donated by Ninja Tune to the mental health charities CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), Mind, and Black Minds Matter. You can see the full album tracklisting below.

@0 tracklisting:

01 Ryuichi Sakamoto: “Aqua (from Playing Piano for the Isolated)”

02 Double Cushion: “For Ignatz Karmelito”

03 Julianna Barwick: “Star Ray”

04 ANNA: “Another Dream”

05 Obay Alsharani: “Dream Within a Dream”

06 Daniel Pemberton / FSOL: “Behind the Eyes”

07 NDiPA X Flex Machina: “Bandra Tanpura” [ft. Sandeep Mishra]

08 ill-esha: “Sonata of Solitude”

09 Specimens: “Concrète Dreams”

10 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith: “Mt Baker”

11 Skee Mask: “CG Drip”

12 Helena Hauff: “Thalassa”

13 Rovo / System 7: “Unseen Onsen (Translucent Mix)”

14 Coldcut: “The Fire Burns Out”

15 Sigur Rós: “Rembihnútur (Liminal re-work by Paul Corley)”

16 Imogen Heap: “The Happy Song (Coldcut Remix)”

17 Ned Scott (The Egg): “Patchwork”

18 Noodreem: “The Healing Light of Sound”

19 Suzanne Ciani: “Morning Spring”

20 James Heather: “And She Came Home (Strings Version)”

21 Nailah Hunter: “Sadko”

22 David Wenngren: “Pianoise”

23 A Winged Victory for the Sullen: “Beethoven 250”

24 Steve Roach: “The Drift Home”

25 Laraaji: “llusion of Time”

26 Yak Herder: “Otaku Reverse”

27 Mira Calix: “danaïdes”

28 FRKTL: “Rhododendron Forest Rescue”

29 Irresistible Force X Coldcut: “Autumn Leaves Return”

30 Coldcut X Mixmaster Morris: “@0 Mix”

