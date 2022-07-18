Ryan Gosling is interested in playing Ghost Rider









Ryan Gosling has suggested that he would be willing to be drawn into the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, to play only one character, that of flaming motorcycling anti-hero, Ghost Rider.

In a discussion with Joshua Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gosling appeared to quash the rumours tying him to the Nova project that Marvel is developing with Sabir Pirzada of Moon Knight. After dismissing the Nova rumours though, Gosling caveated his remarks by saying he’s actually interested in one Marvel role, that of Ghost Rider.

Even though there are no reports of a Ghost Rider film in the works, Gosling playing the motorcycling nemesis of The Devil makes a lot of sense, as we only have to look at his appearances in The Place Beyond The Pines and Drive, with the former mixing both stunts and motorbikes in a way that isn’t dissimilar to what you’d expect from a Ghost Rider movie.

“Next week, my full chat w/ Ryan Gosling for MTVNews. But for now, an honest to goodness exclusive,” Horowitz tweeted. “Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumours yesterday, which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER.”

Understandably, Gosling’s comments have kicked off a wave of fan excitement, and now theories have started to abound about the possibility of a new Ghost Rider project. Just last year, it was reported that the Robbie Reyes form of the character, taken from the TV show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, was getting a spin-off series, with Gabriel Luna playing the character.

However, when speaking to ComicBook in October, Luna explained why the project was cancelled. Allegedly, the series looked for a showrunner for so long that the Marvel TV team kept paying him to keep his schedule open to ensure he was available to appear in the lead role.

When Disney purchased Fox and launched Disney Plus, the Ghost Rider series moved into pre-production. Afterwards, though, when Marvel Studios absorbed Marvel Television, and Kevin Feige, the president of the former company was put in charge of masterminding all television productions, and so the executive of Marvel TV, Joseph Loeb, left his role, and thus all of Marvel Television’s productions were cancelled or suspended.

Only time will tell whether one day Ryan Gosling will play Ghost Rider.

