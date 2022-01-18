Oscar Isaac stars in new Marvel trailer for 'Moon Knight'









Moon Knight, which is said to premiere on March 30th, 2022, is Marvel Studios’ latest property. Unlike many other ventures in the Marvel franchise, this takes the form of a series and will air on Disney Plus.

The character of Moon Knight first appeared in Marvel comics in the 1970s. Created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin, the character was notable by virtue of its powers, and for being the son of a rabbi.

Inside Llewyn Davis star Oscar Isacc plays ex-soldier Marc Spector, grappling with a dissociative identity disorder. Isaac told Variety that the role was one of the most complicated he has yet performed: “I found so much room to do things that I’ve never done before and had been curious about and wanting to do,” he said, adding: “I could not wait to get to set, and it was the biggest workload I’ve ever had in my career and most challenging; by the sheer amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even yet, I couldn’t wait to get to set and work.”

Comprising six episodes, Moon Knight is part of Marvel’s Phase Four, which has seen great crossover between mediums. Some of the characters in Moon Knight may appear in a future Marvel film.

Ethan Hawke has also been cast in the series, and the Training Day star says he based his character on David Koresh, the cult leader who died in the Waco Siege during the 1990s. Hawke claims his casting happened by accident. “I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn,” Hawke said. “I was at a coffee shop and he came up to me and was like, ‘I really liked The Good Lord Bird. Want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ So it happened right way.”

She-Hulk is also scheduled for a release in 2022. Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner, although the focus will be on Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, so it is likely that he will play a supporting role.

