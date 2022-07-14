Ryan Gosling opens up about new action thriller 'The Gray Man'









Ryan Gosling has been generating a lot of buzz after his picture from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was released online. While most of the attention is currently on his role in the upcoming satirical exploration of the Barbie universe by Gerwig, there is another Ryan Gosling project that is scheduled to be released this month.

Titled The Gray Man, the film is an adaptation of Mark Greaney’s novel and will star Gosling as the most skilled mercenary ever hired by the CIA. After stumbling upon some of the deepest and darkest secrets harboured by the widely criticised agency, he becomes a major target at the wrong end of an international manhunt.

Talking about the new project, the actor revealed that The Gray Man changed his idea about action films and that the experience had a deep impact on him. Gosling claimed that the entire crew was responsible for the creation of a traditional hero: “What I didn’t realise was just how many people it takes to make an action hero.”

Acknowledging the hard work of the stunt team, Gosling admitted that he participated in some of the stunts in the film but most of it could be attributed to the talented crew: “It looks like it’s me doing all those things, and yes, I do some of it. But we had an incredible stunt team, and an incredible special effects team.”

When asked about his participation in Barbie, Gosling revealed that the lifestyle of his character in that film was more difficult than the action thriller. “That Ken life is even harder than the Gray Man life, I think,” he said. “Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.”

