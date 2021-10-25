Ryan Gosling to star as Ken alongside Margot Robbie's Barbie









After long-last it looks as though Barbie has finally found her live-action Ken, with Ryan Gosling cast to appear alongside Margot Robbie in the Warner Brothers film based on the iconic children’s dolls.

Whilst similar properties such as Lego, Transformers and Playmobil have each enjoyed commercial adaptations, it seems as though Barbie could be an entirely different kind of project considering it is co-written by Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, with the latter of whom also directing.

One of the finest working directors working in Hollywood, Greta Gerwig has a faultless record behind the camera, having helmed 2017s heart wrenching coming-of-age film Ladybird, as well as 2019s period drama Little Women.

Speaking in an interview earlier this year Robbie stated, “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ’Oh, well, maybe I don’t”.

Much like Phil Lord and Chris Miller subverted audience expectations with The Lego Movie in 2014, giving an international toy company, comedy and soul, Greta Gerwig’s latest project will undoubtedly look to do the same, particularly with Marriage Story writer Noah Baumbach helping out on the screenplay.

As reports understand, Baumbach will finish his latest feature White Noise, in which the actress stars, before the pair turn their attention to Barbie which is set for production in London in 2022. Plot details remain disclosed for the upcoming film, though with Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach attached we can expect an entirely different take on the traditional stereotypical female icon. Speaking in 2019, Margot Robbie noted that the film is, “a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids”.

The film will be Gerwig’s first directorial project since her acclaimed Academy Award-winning Little Women, starring Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, and will be the third film she has co-written alongside Baumbach following Frances Ha and Mistress America.

Whilst Ryan Gosling works on his hair and flawless complexion before the release of Barbie, the actor is also due to appear in The Gray Man opposite Chris Evans for Netflix in 2022.