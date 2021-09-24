Saoirse Ronan's Lady Macbeth 'inspired by Kim and Kanye'







The Lady Bird and Little Women actor Saoirse Ronan has been discussing her latest stage interpretation of Lady Macbeth and has credited Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as her creative inspiration.

Making her theatre debut in London opposite the Scottish actor James McArdle as Macbeth, Ronan told BBC News, “We keep thinking about Macbeth and Lady Macbeth as like a Kim and Kanye situation…where there have been stages to their success and real kind of highs and lows”.

Referencing the iconic Kardashian and West as “a modern power couple that is professional but also has tenderness and there is so much of their private life that we don’t know”, Ronan used their relationship to help construct a modern twist on Shakespeare’s classic characters.

Meanwhile, Saoirse Ronan has been enjoying widespread popularity in Hollywood, thanks to her roles in Greta Gerwig’s modern classics Lady Bird and Little Women. Most recently Ronan starred in The French Dispatch, the latest film by Wes Anderson, where she appears alongside Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton and Elisabeth Moss, in perhaps one of the director’s most impressive ensemble casts.

Given a nine-minute standing ovation following the end of the film’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, The French Dispatch is described as a love letter to journalists and has been praised for its striking visual style and water-tight script.

Saoirse Ronan is also due to appear in the murder mystery See How They Run in 2022 opposite Adrien Brody, Sam Rockwell and David Oyelowo, as well as the sci-fi thriller Foe in the same year, joining LaKeith Stanfield.

The Tragedy Of Macbeth is running at the Almeida Theatre in London from October 1 to November 20 2021, check out the behind the scenes clip of Saoirse Ronan in action, below.

