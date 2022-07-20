Russell Crowe remembers ‘Gladiator’ during a trip to Rome's Colosseum









Russell Crowe has paid tribute to Gladiator during a visit to the Colosseum during his Roman holiday.

Throughout his Italian stay, Crowe has been keeping fans up to date with his antics on social media. A highlight from his trip was Crowe revisiting the scene of the classic 2000s film in which he starred alongside Joaquin Phoenix, and Connie Nielsen. Gladiator won Best Picture at the 73rd Academy Awards, and the Australian also took home the Best Actor prize.

The actor posted a collection of images of him from the Colosseum, which was captioned: “Quello che facciamo in vita, riecheggia nell’eternità”. The phrase translates to “What we do in life echoes in eternity,” which is a quote in the film.

Crowe also visited the Vatican Museum while in Rome and shared a heartwarming tale about his parents. “My mum had walked these corridors with my father 20+ years ago with the thousands of tourist that flock here daily and make it the third most popular museum globally,” he wrote.

The actor continued: “This time, with arrangements in place, we pushed her in a wheelchair down those same corridors. No tourist crowd, just us. My dad passed in 2021, but of course every fascinating corridor has its memories for her, directly associated to him.

“We were given access to rooms, perspectives and parts of the collection you don’t get to see as a regular tourist. As we squeezed into a tiny private elevator and ascended to a balcony few get to see, she squeezed my hand and said ‘I wish your father was here.’”

