Russell Crowe to play a priest in thriller ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’









Russell Crowe, the star of Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind and the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder, has joined the cast of the new supernatural thriller, The Pope’s Exorcist.

Helmed by Julius Avery, the director of the thrilling Nazi zombie horror, Overlord, the film was star Crow as the real-life priest, Father Gabriele Amorth, who was the chief exorcist of the Vatican, performing 100,000 throughout his life. His experiences of battling such demons and entities were detailed in his memoirs titled, An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Avery stated, “It’s been a goal of mine to work with Russell…To collaborate with him on the amazing Pope’s Exorcist is truly a dream come true”.

Before Avery takes on this supernatural thriller, he’ll be helming Samaritan, an independent superhero movie telling the story of a young boy who learns that a superhero who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle twenty years ago, is actually still alive.

Starring the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Javon Walton, Pilou Asbæk and Martin Starr, the film is set for release on August, 26th 2022.

Meanwhile, Crowe will next be seen in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder as Zeus, with the brand new movie expected to expand the Marvel universe even further, interlinking cosmic tales of the Guardians of the Galaxy.