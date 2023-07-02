Russell Crowe on ‘Gladiator’ sequel: “They should be fucking paying me for the amount of questions I get asked”









Australian actor Russell Crowe has revealed that he’s slightly overwhelmed by the volume of questions he has to answer in relation to the forthcoming Gladiator sequel. In 2000, Crowe appeared as the central character, Maximus, in Ridley Scott’s original historical drama.

Gladiator is regarded as one of the finest movies of the 21st century and kick-started Crowe’s career with a ‘Best Actor’ Oscar win. However, when it was announced in 2018 that Scott was gearing up for a sequel, Crowe, now 59 years old, revealed that he would not be attached to the project.

Despite this announcement, as rumours begin to spread regarding the second movie, Crowe has lamented the staggering volume of questions he’s receiving. With a release date now set for November 22nd, 2024, Crowe’s interviews have become chock full of Gladiator probes.

“They should be fucking paying me for the amount of questions I get asked about the fucking film that I am not even in,” Crowe said at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic on July 1st. “I don’t know anything about the cast; I don’t know anything about the plot.”

Despite his protestation, Crowe was then asked why he wouldn’t reprise his Gladiator role. “In that world, I’m dead, six feet under. And that’s that.” Crowe added that Gladiator 2 would surely prosper without him. “I couldn’t think of that movie being less than absolutely spectacular,” he said.

“If Ridley has decided to do a second part … he will have really strong reasons,” Crowe added.

In a separate interview with Deadline, Crowe asserted that, despite having no involvement with Gladiator 2, he’s certainly keen to work with Scott again. “We haven’t made a movie together for quite a while now. That’s not intentional — it’s just the way it’s worked out,” Crowe recalled, per Deadline.

“But we’ve made — what is it? — five movies together. I’ve said this many times over the years, but there’s no better set for an actor like me to be on than one of Ridley Scott’s. He has the intellect that allows you to fully collaborate. He has the true, pure spirit of an artist.”

Watch the trailer for the original Gladiator below.