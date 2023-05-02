Pedro Pascal joins ‘Gladiator 2′ cast









Pedro Pascal is in final negotiations to join the cast of Ridley Scott’s forthcoming Gladiator sequel. The actor will star alongside the likes of Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal. Pascal’s role is currently unknown.

The upcoming feature follows Scott’s 2000 blockbuster, which earned over $460million at the worldwide box office and received 12 Oscar nominations, winning five. Connie Nielsen, who starred in the original Gladiator opposite Rusell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, is set to return for the follow-up.

The original movie follows Maximus, a celebrated Roman general-turned-gladiator, as he attempts to secure vengeance for the murder of his wife and child. The sequel takes place years after the events of the first film and is set to focus on Lucius, the son of Lucilla and the nephew of Commodus.

Ridley Scott will produce the movie alongside Michael Pruss of Scott Free, Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher. The script is written by David Scarpa. While details surrounding the forthcoming feature are currently few and far between, we’ll keep you up to date with any developments.