Connie Nielsen and Joseph Quinn join cast of Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator 2’









Ridley Scott is adding even more star names to his Gladiator Sequel. Now, Connie Nielsen and Joseph Quinn are joining Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Denzel Washington in the follow-up film to Scott’s universally-admired, award-winning historical epic, released back in 2000.

Mescal will be playing Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus, in the original film and the son of his sister, Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen. Lucius became fond of Maximus, the exiled Roman Army leader turned gladiator in the original film, so it is likely that he will follow in his footsteps after seeing Russell Crowe’s character die in the arena in his youth.

It looks as though Nielsen will also reprise her role as Lucilla, who was the lover of Maximus. Meanwhile, Keoghan looks set to play Emperor Geta, while Quinn has scored a deal to play Emperor Caracalla. It is currently unknown who Washington will play, but Gladiator 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2024.

The original Gladiator film made Russell Crowe a mega-star, and it was nominated for an incredible 12 Academy Awards, including ‘Best Picture’, which it inevitably won. The film was a true commercial success, too and it took home $460 million at the box office.