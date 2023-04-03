Russell Crowe will not return for ‘Gladiator 2’









Ridley Scott’s epic drama Gladiator, released in 2000, starred Russell Crowe as the lead character Maximus Decimus Meridius. After the Roman general is forced into slavery, he becomes a gladiator and seeks revenge on his family’s killers.

Fans of the historical drama will know that Maximus dies at the end of the original movie, which won five Academy Awards, including ‘Best Actor’ for Crowe and ‘Best Picture’.

However, that hasn’t stopped speculation that Crowe’s character will appear in a flashback sequence for the upcoming sequel, Gladiator 2, which is currently in the works. The anticipated follow-up is set to star recent Oscar nominee Paul Mescal as a grown-up Lucius, the son of Connie Neilson’s Lucilla.

In an interview with The Ryan Turbidy Show, Crowe revealed that he definitely will not appear in the sequel because “it’s an extension of the narrative, but it is long beyond Maximus’ passing, so it doesn’t really involve me at all.”

The actor continued: “I’m sure at some point in time they’ll want to ask me about something, but they haven’t brought anything up in a while.”

Crowe also shared: “I think where they’re picking the story up from, a young Lucius, stepping into the role of emperor. I think that’s a very smart idea within the world of the film that we created.” Crowe wished Mescal “the best of luck,” explaining: “There’s a slight edge of jealousy that people get to have that experience that I had once.”