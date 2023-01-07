Paul Mescal in talks to star in 'Gladiator' sequel









Reportedly, Normal People and Aftersun star Paul Mescal is lined up to star in the sequel to the hit blockbuster, Gladiator.

For many years, there has been extensive talk about a second Gladiator film, and now it seems to be officially confirmed. According to Deadline, Ridley Scott will be back in the director’s chair for the film, and he’ll also be on production duties, along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss as well as Doug Wick & Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. Meanwhile, David Scarpa has written the script.

Deadline report: “Meetings with Scott for the role began to heat up once a final draft was delivered in November, with Mescal being one of the first to sit down with the director. Although Scott continued to meet with other talent, insiders say it seemed clear to all involved that Mescal clearly was Scott’s top choice following a fantastic meeting between the two.”

Reportedly, Mescal won’t be taking on the role of Russell Crowe’s Maximus, who met his demise in the first film. Instead, the Irish actor will portray Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla.

Last year, Scott told Empire magazine: “I’m already having [the next] Gladiator written now. So when I’ve done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go.”

In another conversation, he told Collider: “Oh, it’s been written. It’s already been written. We have a good footprint, a good, logical place to go. You can’t just do another Gladiator-type movie. You’ve got to follow…there’s enough components from the first one to pick up the ball and continue it.”

In the summer, Crowe paid tribute to Gladiator during a visit to the Colosseum during his Roman holiday. Throughout his Italian stay, Crowe has been keeping fans up to date with his antics on social media. A highlight from his trip was Crowe revisiting the scene of the classic 2000s film in which he starred alongside Joaquin Phoenix.