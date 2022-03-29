Rush pay tribute to their “musical brother” Taylor Hawkins









Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have taken to social media to post a touching tribute to their “musical brother”, Taylor Hawkins.

The legendary Foo Fighters drummer sadly passed away on Friday, March 25th, at the age of 50. The band announced the news in a statement on social media; as yet, no cause of death had been confirmed.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Tributes in and outside of the musical community have been pouring in for Hawkins, including those from Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Queen guitarist Brian May, Ozzy Osbourne, John Mayer, Sam Fender, Ringo Starr, Nickelback, Incubus and many more.

Another tribute has now come from Canadian rock veterans Rush, whose late drummer Neil Peart was one of Hawkins’ heroes. “Neil Peart had the hands of God. End of story,” Hawkins said in a 2020 tribute following Peart’s death.

On Saturday, March 26th, a statement, written by Lee and posted on behalf of himself and Lifeson on Rush’s Instagram page, read: “We are so very shocked and saddened to hear the devastating news of the sudden passing of our musical brother Taylor Hawkins.”

Adding: “He was such an incredibly positive source of music, energy and love, and a true artist to his very core…there are simply no words to adequately express just how much he will be missed by all – including Alex, myself and the entire Rush family.”

“Our hearts, love and sympathy go out to Taylor’s family as well the Grohls, and the extended Foos family…Rest In Peace brother”.

In a separate tribute on his personal Instagram page, Lee wrote: “My heart is truly breaking at the news of Taylor’s passing. A sweetheart of a man that radiated good vibes, a love of music, and a total monster on the drums. He was so, so happy the night Alex and I came up onstage to play ‘YYZ’ with him during the Foos show at the Air Canada Centre on March 23rd, 2008… His excitement was almost impossible for him to contain. And of course, he nailed it! Brother, you left us way, way too soon… rest in peace my friend”.

See the tributes in full, below.