Rush's Alex Lifeson explains "the magic of Jimi Hendrix"









Rush's Alex Lifeson admired Jimi Hendrix from the very first moment he heard his music. However, the Canadian always knew he could not replicate the sheer talent of his hero. Instead, Lifeson focussed on forging a unique style and, from there, he never looked back.

His introduction to Hendrix is a memory which has stayed with the prog-rock virtuoso. At that time, Lifeson was still learning the ropes on the guitar after picking it up in 1965 as a 12-year-old. The Rush axeman initially found the experience of listening to a master at work “mind-blowing”, and it greatly expanded his horizons.

Although he idolised Hendrix, his ethereal sound always felt out of reach, unlike Eric Clapton, who Lifeson found more accessible. He explained in 2011: “Clapton’s solos seemed a little easier and more approachable. I remember sitting at my record player and moving the needle back and forth to get the solo in ‘Spoonful.’ But there was nothing I could do with Hendrix”.

Even as a teenager, Lifeson knew that Hendrix was operating in a league of his own. However, he didn’t let this stop him from falling in love with him following the release of Are You Experienced in 1967.

In 2013, Lifeson dived into his record collection during an appearance on Sirius XM and gave some love to the aforementioned album. “Jimi Hendrix is another fantastic influence,” he revealed. “I don’t think I ever felt that I wanted to play like him. I think he was too beyond that and too unique. But certainly very, very influential on what he did with the guitar and how he opened it up. That first record was a mind-blowing experience.”

Lifeson then took a trip down memory lane and remembered how former Rush drummer John Rutsey was responsible for exposing him to Hendrix. He recalled: “I remember getting that, in fact, the original drummer in Rush, John Rutsey, he had a couple of older brothers that were very into music and they got that album when it first came out. I remember going to his place and listening on his crappy $28 turntable.”

Furthermore, in an interview with Guitar World, Lifeson doted on Hendrix once more and singled out two tracks by him as his favourites. One of the songs he included was ‘All Along The Watchtower’ which he believes explains “the magic of Hendrix”. He also singled out the titular track from Are You Experienced.

He commented: “This is one of the most beautiful songs and arrangements ever recorded. Hendrix took a Bob Dylan folk song and turned it into a symphony. The acoustic guitar on this song [played by Dave Mason] has such beautiful compression.”

Lifeson added: “It doesn’t slap you; it caresses you. This song grabs your heart and sails away with it; it sounds unlike anything anyone has ever done. That was the magic of Hendrix: even if you copied what he recorded and tried to play like him, it could never be the same.”

Watch the footage below of Hendrix performing ‘All Of The Watchtower’ in Atlanta and display his witchcraft.

