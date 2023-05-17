Rumoured new Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese no longer playing with The Offspring and Danny Elfman









Josh Freese, who is hotly tipped to replace the late Taylor Hawkins in Foo Fighters, is no longer performing live with The Offspring or Danny Elfman.

Freese previously played with the Foo’s at the tribute concerts to Hawkins in 2022. However, it looked uncertain whether he’d become a full-time member of the group because of his other commitments. Until last year, he was a part of The Offspring’s band but has now been replaced by former Suicidal Tendencies drummer Brandon Pertzborn, as Variety noted. Additionally, Ilan Rubin will be pefroming with Danny Elfman this summer at SoCal.

There is now room in Freese’s schedule, which enhances the chances of him performing with Foo Fighters as they return to the stage at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on May 24th. However, neither party is yet to comment on his rumoured impending arrival.

Queen drummer Roger Taylor recently discussed the prospect of his son Rufus joining the American rock band. He told BBC Radio 2: “Well, he does play brilliantly with them. He knows all their stuff, knows them all very well. He did play ‘Best of You’ with the Foos, and it was phenomenal at Wembley, and at The Forum in LA. What exactly is happening now, I don’t know”.

In other Foo Fighters news, the band have recently shared the new single ‘Under You’, the second track to be released from their forthcoming album But Here We Are. Additionally, they have announced a free global streaming event on May 21st titled Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts. The upcoming film features previously unheard tracks from But Here We Are, unseen behind-the-scenes footage, and was recorded at the band’s 606 Studios. Potentially, it could also be where they unveil their new drummer.