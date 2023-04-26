Queen’s Roger Taylor addresses rumours of his son Rufus joining Foo Fighters￼









After some speculation amongst Foo Fighters fans, Roger Taylor of Queen has opened up about whether his son Rufus will be joining the band. The Foo Fighters suffered a tragic loss last year after the death of Taylor Hawkins, which culminated in a tremendous tribute show at Wembley Stadium.

Rufus Taylor had previously been working with The Darkness and had performed in Hawkins’ place at the tribute shows. When asked about the possibility of his son becoming a member of the band, Taylor said that he wasn’t too sure, telling BBC Radio 2, “Well, he does play brilliantly with them. He knows all their stuff, knows them all very well. He did play ‘Best of You’ with the Foos, and it was phenomenal at Wembley, and at The Forum in LA. What exactly is happening now, I don’t know”.

Aside from his son’s skills behind the kit, Taylor remembered Hawkins as one of his true friends in the business, going on to say, “I was in almost daily contact with dear Taylor. His death was heart-breaking. He’s Godfather to my son, Rufus. I love the Foo Fighters, they’re like my brothers. It’s very hard knowing he’s gone”.

The Foo Fighters have also released their first song without Hawkins titled ‘Rescued‘, as well as a new album, But Here We Are, set for release on June 2nd. Although there have been shows scheduled for a few dates in the future, there has been no confirmation on who will be behind the kit yet.