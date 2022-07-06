Roxy Music announce a career-spanning vinyl collection of ‘The Very Best Of Roxy Music’









For the very first time, a career-spanning Roxy Music collection is coming to the vinyl format. Entitled The Very Best Of Roxy Music, it will be released on September 2nd, via Virgin/UMC.

The collection will be available on 2LP 180-gram black vinyl and limited yellow vinyl D2C exclusive collections. Both will come with restored and enhanced artwork, lyrics, and have been remastered at half-speed by Miles Showell at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

Interestingly, the collection has been arranged in reverse-chronological order, with the track listing bookending their career. It opens with the two cuts ‘Avalon’ and ‘More Than This’, from their multi-platinum selling final album Avalon. Elsewhere, other classics such as ‘Love Is The Drug’, ‘Angel Eyes’, ‘Do The Strand’, ‘Street Life’, ‘Re-Make/Re-Model’, and ‘Virginia Plain’ will also feature.

Some of the band’s famous ballads also make up the collection, such as ‘Oh Yeah!’, ‘Dance Away’, ‘Over You’, and their 1981 cover of John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’, which became a number one hit when originally released.

The Very Best Of Roxy Music arrives as part of a landmark year for the band. 2022 sees Roxy Music celebrating the 50th anniversary of their pioneering self-titled debut album, and 40 years since Avalon hit number one on the UK album charts. Duly, the band comprised of Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson are embarking on their first tour since 2011’s ‘For You Pleasure’, with American and UK dates scheduled.

In addition to The Very Best Of Roxy Music being released, each of their eight studio albums are also to be reissued this year as special anniversary editions. These will include a new half-speed cut, revised artwork, and a deluxe gloss laminated finish.

