Abbey Road Studios unveil winners of the first Music Photography Awards









Abbey Road Studios held the first ever Music Photography Awards on Saturday, May 14th. According to the MPA competition website, the ceremony was created to “celebrate the previous year’s unforgettable, unique and unsung music images.”

The first MPAs were announced back in February and featured a judging panel composed of Moses Sumney, Shygirl, and David Bowie Photographer Rankin. One of Saturday night’s winners was Eric Johnson, who bagged the Icon Award during the ceremony at Abbey Road Studios for his era-defining photographs of the late §990s and early 2000s hip hop scene in New York. His work includes photos of Biggie Smalls, Aaliyah, Nas, Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill and more.

Discussing the first MPA awards, Abbey Road’s Managing Director Isabel Garvey said: “Everyone at Abbey Road Studios is thrilled with the quality of the entries and winners in our first Music Photography Awards. More broadly, we’re also incredibly encouraged by the way in which the MPAs has been embraced across the arts and creative landscape.”

Garvey continued: “It’s been brilliant to create a platform to recognise emerging and established talent in this important field, and we’re already looking forward to doing it all again in 2023!”

You can check out the full list of winners below.

Championing Scenes

Megan Doherty (winner)

Above Ground

Rob Jones

Chris Suspect

Cicely Ellison

Live

John Lyons (winner)

Anthony Harrison

Gary Mather

Jérôme Brunet

Studio

Jack McKain (winner)

Natalie Michele

Indy Brewer

Neelam Khan Vela

Aysia Marotta

Zeitgeist

Chris Suspect (winner)

Riccardo Piccirillo

DeShaun Craddock

Alec Castillo

Jason Sheldon

Undiscovered

Joe Puxley (winner)

Jada & David Parrish

Oscar Hetherington

Hana Kovacs

Thomas Weidenhuapt

Artist At Work

Greg Noire (winner)

Jack McKain

Jennifer McCord

CJ Harvey

Dean Chalkley

Above Ground

Editorial

Samuel Trotter (winner)

Yana Yatsuk

Craig McDean

David LaChapelle

Fernando Aceves

Paul Sepuya

Portrait

Yana Yatsuk (winner)

Aidan Zamiri

Vicky Grout

Lucas Garrido

Nicholas O’Donnell

Josiah Rundles