Abbey Road Studios unveil winners of the first Music Photography Awards

Abbey Road Studios held the first ever Music Photography Awards on Saturday, May 14th. According to the MPA competition website, the ceremony was created to “celebrate the previous year’s unforgettable, unique and unsung music images.”
The first MPAs were announced back in February and featured a judging panel composed of Moses Sumney, Shygirl, and David Bowie Photographer Rankin. One of Saturday night’s winners was Eric Johnson, who bagged the Icon Award during the ceremony at Abbey Road Studios for his era-defining photographs of the late §990s and early 2000s hip hop scene in New York. His work includes photos of Biggie Smalls, Aaliyah, Nas, Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill and more.
Discussing the first MPA awards, Abbey Road’s Managing Director Isabel Garvey said: “Everyone at Abbey Road Studios is thrilled with the quality of the entries and winners in our first Music Photography Awards. More broadly, we’re also incredibly encouraged by the way in which the MPAs has been embraced across the arts and creative landscape.”
Garvey continued: “It’s been brilliant to create a platform to recognise emerging and established talent in this important field, and we’re already looking forward to doing it all again in 2023!”
You can check out the full list of winners below.
Championing Scenes
- Megan Doherty (winner)
- Above Ground
- Rob Jones
- Chris Suspect
- Cicely Ellison
Live
- John Lyons (winner)
- Anthony Harrison
- Gary Mather
- Jérôme Brunet
Studio
- Jack McKain (winner)
- Natalie Michele
- Indy Brewer
- Neelam Khan Vela
- Aysia Marotta
Zeitgeist
- Chris Suspect (winner)
- Riccardo Piccirillo
- DeShaun Craddock
- Alec Castillo
- Jason Sheldon
Undiscovered
- Joe Puxley (winner)
- Jada & David Parrish
- Oscar Hetherington
- Hana Kovacs
- Thomas Weidenhuapt
Artist At Work
- Greg Noire (winner)
- Jack McKain
- Jennifer McCord
- CJ Harvey
- Dean Chalkley
- Above Ground
Editorial
- Samuel Trotter (winner)
- Yana Yatsuk
- Craig McDean
- David LaChapelle
- Fernando Aceves
- Paul Sepuya
Portrait
- Yana Yatsuk (winner)
- Aidan Zamiri
- Vicky Grout
- Lucas Garrido
- Nicholas O’Donnell
- Josiah Rundles