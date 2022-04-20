Watch the full Metronomy Abbey Road session for 90th anniversary









English electro group Metronomy shared their full Abbey Road Session film. The project was recorded at the legendary studio as a part of its 90th-anniversary celebration.

The six-song set features tracks from Metronomy’s seventh studio album Small World – ‘Love Factory’, ‘It’s good to be back’, ‘Right on time’ and ‘Things will be fine’ – alongside ‘Walking In The Dark’ from 2019’s Metronomy Forever and ‘Reservoir’ from 2014’s Love Letters.

The Devon group have just completed an extensive stretch of 27 shows across Europe on their Small World tour. The UK leg will begin on Friday (April 22nd) at Glasgow’s Barrowlands and concludes with a blowout at London’s Alexandra Palace on May 7th.

Metronomy will be supported on the UK dates by the likes of Goat Girl, Hak Baker and Porij. Tickets are available from the band’s official website here. The band are also set to play at several festivals around the world this summer, including Glastonbury, Primavera, Green Man and Bluedot festivals, before touring the US in the autumn.

Alongside the Abbey Road Sessions, Metronomy have also released a selection of ‘Right on time’ remixes by producer and DJ HAAi, California duo Tune-Yards and avant-pop sensation Lynks.

Metronomy UK & Europe Tour Dates

Friday, April 22nd – Barrowland – Glasgow, UK

Saturday, April 23rd – O2 Academy – Leeds, UK

Sunday, April 24th – Boiler Shop – Newcastle, UK

Tuesday, April 26th – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

Wednesday, April 27th – O2 Academy – Liverpool, UK

Thursday, April 28th- Academy – Manchester, UK

Saturday, April 30th – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

Sunday, May 1st – Tramshed – Cardiff, UK

Tuesday, May 3rd – The Foundry – Torquay, UK

Wednesday, May 4th- O2 Academy – Bristol, UK

Thursday, May 5th – O2 Academy – Oxford, UK

Saturday, May 7th – Alexandra Palace – London, UK

Monday, August 1st – Mojo – Hamburg, Germany (RESCHEDULED)

Tuesday, August 2nd – Reithalle Strasse E – Dresden, Germany (RESCHEDULED)

Thursday, August 4th – Columbiahalle – Berlin, Germany (RESCHEDULED)

Friday, August 5th – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany (RESCHEDULED)

Tuesday, August 9th – Theaterfabrik – Munich Neue, Germany (RESCHEDULED)

Wednesday, August 10th – Halle 02 – Heidelberg, Germany (NEW VENUE)

Watch the full Abbey Road Sessions film below.