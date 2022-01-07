Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in new biopic for Apple









Known for carefully choosing each and every one of her cinematic projects, Rooney Mara has tiptoed through the industry in recent times, making only a small handful of films in the past five years, including Nightmare Alley, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, Song to Song and Ghost Story. Her most recent project will challenge the actor with filling the boots of the great Audrey Hepburn as she takes on a biopic of the iconic figure by director Luca Guadagnino.

Being created for Apple TV+, current plot details for the project are currently under wraps, though it is thought to track the actor’s career, including her iconic roles in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady, Wait Until Dark and Charade. Winning Oscar, Emmy and Grammy awards throughout her relatively short 40-year career, Audrey Hepburn is known as one of the most influential cinematic icons of the 20th century.

Rooney Mara is a perfect choice to depict the icon too, not only sharing a physical resemblance to the cultural figure but also holding significant acting chops, having been Oscar-nominated for her roles in both Carol and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Mara’s most recent film saw her collaborate with the great Mexican director Guillermo del Toro in Nightmare Alley where she featured alongside Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe among others.

The Oscar-nominated director of Call Me by Your Name starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet, Luca Guadagnino, will prepare to helm the Audrey Hepburn project once he’s completed Bones and All starring Taylor Russell and Chalamet, as well as the HBO miniseries, We Are Who We Are.

Known as one of the finest filmmakers of modern cinema, the Italian director also brought the horror remake, Suspiria to the big screen in 2018, featuring Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz and Mia Goth.