Guillermo del Toro reveals his vision for ‘Justice League Dark’









Guillermo del Toro has been discussing a classic case of ‘what could have been’, remembering his initial plans to take on the much-debated Justice League Dark movie.

Del Toro, famed for his work on now-iconic pictures such as Pan’s Labyrinth, Pacific Rim, The Shape Of Water and countless others, was initially plotting his own take on Justice League Dark before being distanced from the project almost a decade later.

The concept of Justice League Dark has been in the sights of Warner Brothers for years, but with such an ambitious project, numerous creative minds joined the plans before later stepping down – one of which was Guillermo del Toro.

“I took a little bit of the opening of the Alan Moore Constantine,” del Toro explained interview on the podcast Happy Sad Confused. “And I took the dynamics between [Abby Arcane] and Swamp Thing, and I took the sort of revelatory moments when Deadman gets into a body, how he would experience the consciousness of that being. And one of my all-time favourites is the demon Etrigan. I love that character.”

Del Toro continued: “So you try to put them together. Zatanna is really, for me, another character that is really effortlessly powerful and interesting. So trying to mix that with Klarion the Witch Boy.”

See the clip, below.

