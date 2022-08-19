New Ronnie James Dio documentary in cinemas for two days only









Heavy metal icon Ronnie James Dio is getting his very own documentary. Dio: Dreamers Never Die will show in cinemas on September 28th and October 2nd only. According to an official synopsis, the career-spanning film traces Dio’s rise to fame, starting from his days as a “1950s doo-wop crooner to his early rock days in Elf and Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, to replacing Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath, and finally cementing his rock star status with his own band, Dio.”

Directed by Don Argott and Demian Fenton, Dio: Dreamers Never Die combines previously unseen archive footage, personal photos and interviews with the musician’s closest friends, colleagues and family members. Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Glenn Hughes, Vinny Appice, Lita Ford, Rob Halford, Sebastian Bach, Eddie Trunk, Jack Black, and Ronnie’s wife Wendy Dio all make an appearance. Those lucky enough to attend the cinema screenings will also be able to view cutting room floor footage.

Opening up about the film in a recent press release, co-directors Don Argott and Demian Fenton said: “People who have conviction, talent, and heart like Ronnie James Dio are in short supply these days. It is refreshing to share his inspiring story of believing in yourself and chasing your dreams. As life-long Dio fans, it is incredibly humbling to bring Ronnie’s journey to the screen and we can’t wait to share it with audiences.”

Trafalgar Releasing’s Kymberli Frueh went on to add: “We are excited to be partnering with BMG and Wendy Dio to present Dio: Dreamers Never Die in cinemas worldwide. Ronnie James Dio has and continues to influence the heavy metal movement. This cinema event will take fans on a big screen journey into the creative and personal life of this notable frontman.”

As it stands, we have no details regarding the release of Dreamers Never Die on streaming platforms. However, it’s been confirmed that the official soundtrack will arrive this autumn. Tickets for Dio: Dreamers Never Die will go on sale on August 24th via the documentary website. Check out a clip of the film below.