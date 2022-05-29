Jack Black receiving Comedic Genius award at MTV Movie Awards 2022









One of the most iconic comics of our time, Jack Black, is about to get his name etched into history. At this year’s edition of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, he will receive the award for Comedic Genius, and you can’t help but think that it’s been a long time in the making.

The ceremony is to be hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens, and one segment of the show will honour the world-renowned actor, comedian and musician when it goes live on Sunday, June 5th. Other figures who have taken home the award in the past include Sacha Baron Cohen, who won last year, as well as the likes of Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell.

Jack Black formed the musical comedy duo Tenacious D with Kyle Gass in 1994, and since then, he has enjoyed a highly successful acting career that runs parallel, and, often overlaps with his it. Some of his best-known roles include High Fidelity, Shallow Hal, School of Rock and the more recent Jumanji reboot.

His other famous credits include the protagonist Po in the Kung Fu Panda films as well as a ridiculous version of himself in the musical adult comedy Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny, which was released in 2006 and tells the fictional tale of the duo.

Black is also set to star in a host of upcoming roles, including in adaptations of video games. He’s to be the voice of Bowser in a future and, as of yet, untitled Super Mario film alongside Chris Pratt, as well as Claptrap in a Borderlands movie. These roles are perfect for Black as his love of video games is well-known. He started his surreal YouTube channel Jablinski Games, back in 2018.

In other news, Tenacious D are set to tour the US in June.

Watch a trailer for Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny below.

