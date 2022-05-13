The Rolling Stones unveil '1963-1966' singles box set









The Rolling Stones have confirmed the arrival of a new box set featuring singles released between 1963 and 1966. The appropriately titled The Rolling Stones Singles 1963-1966 is slated for release via ABKCO Records on June 10th in celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary.

Featuring reproductions of the first 18 seven-inch vinyl singles and EPs released by Decca and London Records, all of the tracks contained in the limited-edition box set have been remastered by 12-time Grammy Award-winning engineer Bob Ludwig.

Fans picking up a copy can look forward to a 32-page book containing extensive liner noted by Rolling Stones expert Nigel Williamson. The box set will also include rare photos, memorabilia, a set of five photo cards and a poster. As if that wasn’t enough, the second box set in the series, The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 will be released in 2023.

Elsewhere, The Rollling Stones recently unveiled two previously unheard live tracks recorded in March 1977. ‘Tumbling Dice’ and ‘Hot Stuff’ were captured during the Stones’ secret concert at Toronto’s El Mocambo club. The recordings will feature on the forthcoming Live At The El Mocambo album, which will arrive on May 13th.

The Rolling Stones will also be treated to a special BBC docuseries to mark their 60th anniversary. Featuring exclusive interviews with the band, the four-part series My Life As A Rolling Stone will air on BBC Two and iPlayer this summer.

Each one-hour episode will be dedicated to a specific member of the iconic quartet, with episodes on Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts. “We are thrilled to celebrate 60 years of The Rolling Stones with these four films which give fans around the world a new and fascinating look at the band,” The Rolling Stones’ manager Joyce Smyth said in a recent statement about the series.