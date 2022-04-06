Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever share new single ‘My Echo’









Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - 'My Echo' 7.9

Melbourne indie group Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared their latest single, ‘My Echo’. The new track previews the forthcoming album, Endless Rooms, which is set for release on May 6th via Sub Pop.

Following the new album’s first two singles, ‘The Way It Shatters’ and ‘Tidal River’, ‘My Echo’ comes with upbeat guitar-driven candour which juxtaposes with the melancholic lyrics: “Count all the pangs / that ache / While you lay there / Keep on the screen / But in between / You wait there.”

“‘My Echo’ is about being surrounded by phone screens, computer screens, tv screens, paranoia and loss of time and place,” says vocalist and guitarist Fran Keaney. “The album recording is pretty faithful to the very first rough recording. Most of Tom’s leads were improvised, but they became the DNA of the song.” The video begins as a staged performance of the band performing the track and ends with them wearing giant paper-maché heads.

While much of their previous music has tended to have some sort of narrative, the band has asserted that Endless Rooms is “almost an anti-concept album”. On the subject of the album’s title, the group revealed that it came about from their “love of creating worlds in [their] songs”, saying they approach each new song as if it were “a bare room to be built up with infinite possibilities”.

Endless Rooms pays testament to the band’s collaborative spirit and live power and shows them “doing what we do best: chasing down songs in a room together.” The album comes as their most emotive, stylistically diverse and creatively ambitious album to date.

Self-produced by the band with Matt Duffy, and mixed by Scott Horscroft (DMA’S, Silverchair, The Presets), Endless Rooms seems to embody Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s wider potential as they unshackle themselves from their tried and tested formulas to embrace something new while maintaining the greatest aspects of their identity.

The band are currently on a tour of Australia, which finishes tomorrow night (April 7th) in Hobart. They are then set to travel to Europe for a tour of the continent and the UK alongside Stella Donnelly. The tour will kick off in Madrid on Friday, May 20th, and concludes on the last week of June.

In July, they will embark on a headline tour of North America. All of the upcoming tour dates can be seen here.