Roger Waters to live broadcast Prague concert









Former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters will be broadcasting his upcoming show from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. The performance on May 25th will be live broadcast to cinemas around the world.

The Prague show will be a part of Waters’ ongoing ‘This Is Not a Drill’ tour, which began back in July of 2022. Trafalgar Releasing will air the concert in more than 1,500 cinemas across more than 50 countries. Tickets for the event will go on sale on April 25th, with the full list of participating cinemas appearing on the event’s website.

Waters has been the subject of recent controversy over his perceived anti-Semitic comments. One of the concerts from the ‘This Is Not a Drill’ Tour, the May 28th stop in Frankfurt, Germany, had previously been cancelled by the local government due to Waters’ comments. Waters responded by announcing that he would be ignoring the attempted block and would be performing anyway.

“Not that it matters much! We’re coming anyway! Because human rights matter! Because free speech matters! We remember Kristallnacht,” Waters responded, referencing the infamous Nazi attacks on Jewish people on November 9th, 1938. “Like Sophie Scholl our fathers stood with those 3,000 Jewish men, and today we stand with the Palestinians! We’re coming to Frankfurt on the 28th of May!”