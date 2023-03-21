







The former Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters has recently found himself embroiled in controversy following accusations of antisemitism owing to his stance on Israel and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This dates back to 2010, however, in recent times he has become even more vocal on the matter.

Most recently, he has been accused of being a Vladimir Putin apologist, and several forthcoming concerts in Germany have been cancelled by local authorities prompting the ‘Ocean Apart’ singer to take legal action. A list of notable names including Eric Clapton and Peter Gabriel have voiced their support in overturning the concert cancellations, expressing how multifaceted his case is.

Speaking about his open political discourse, Waters said: “As far as my contemporaries, I am monumentally surprised how f–king scared my fellow musicians are to stick their heads out.” This has led to various ongoing feuds with not only his former band but also the wider music community at large.

Below we have charted the various pivotal moments in the ongoing controversy. From its origins in 2010 right up to the latest breaking news on the case, this is the complete timeline of Waters’ political battles and all the allegations that have gone alongside his outspoken opinions.

Roger Waters’ alleged antisemitism controversy: The full story so far…

October 6th, 2010 The Jewish Star of David next to dollar signs Waters comes under fire after controversial concert footage shows a graphic depicting the Jewish Star of David next to dollar signs. He later stated via his website: “There are no hidden meanings in the order or juxtaposition of these symbols.” “Tear down this Israeli wall” Waters pens an op-ed for the Guardian announcing that he is joining the BDS Movement. The movement encourages musicians to boycott performing in Israel. Many fellow musicians join the movement and Waters is largely praised for his piece. March 11th, 2011 March – December, 2013 Waters claims there is a “Jewish lobby” in the music industry Following an address at the UN in solidarity with Palestine, Waters encouraged Stevie Wonder not to play a benefit concert for the Israel Defense Forces, later conspiratorially telling Rolling Stones that the US media is under instruction from an unnamed body “not report these things to the American public.” He then tells CounterPunch.org that he is being silenced by “extraordinary powerful” American “Jewish lobby” that presides over the music industry. Waters is accused of antisemitism by Rabbi Abraham Cooper Waters is accused of antisemitism by Rabbi Abraham Cooper after one of his concerts displayed a giant pig balloon sporting the Star of David. Waters says he did not mean to cause offence and this was merely one of several religious symbols displayed throughout the show. July 15th, 2017 July 15th, 2017 Waters compares Israel to Nazi Germany In a live conversation with BDS movement founder Omar Barghouti, Waters accuses Israel of using propaganda akin to the Nazi party’s Joseph Goebbels, stating: “The thing about propaganda – again, it’s not hard to go back to Goebbels or the 1930s. You understand the tactic is to tell the big lie as often as possible over and over and over and over again. And people believe it.” Waters calls Sheldon Adelson the Jewish “puppet master” of the American government Waters makes the conspiratorial claim that Republican Party donor, Sheldon Adelson is the “puppet master” controlling American politics. He says that Adelson believes that “only Jewish people are completely human … I’m not saying Jewish people believe this. I am saying that he does, and he is pulling the strings.” June 25th, 2020 June 25th, 2020 Waters voices a conspiracy on the death of George Floyd In the same interview with the Middle East Media Research Institute, he says that George Floyd was killed using Israeli military techniques. He explained that the Americans utilise the technique “to murder the blacks because they have seen how efficient the Israelis have been at murdering Palestinians in the occupied territories by using those techniques.” He says that “the Israelis are proud” of the killing. Waters accused of being politically divisive as he cites Waters tells Rolling Stone that accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine are “lies, lies, lies” and states: “Don’t forget, I’m on a kill list that is supported by the Ukrainian government. I’m on the fucking list, and they’ve killed people recently.… But when they kill you, they write ‘liquidated’ across your picture. Well, I’m one of those fucking pictures.” October 4th, 2022 October 4th, 2022 Waters denies being an antisemite In the same interview, Waters criticises Israel and espouse that it is linked to other political unrest. He says that Jews in the west must take some responsibility because “they pay for everything.” He then says: “I’m absolutely not antisemitic, absolutely not. That hasn’t stopped all the assholes trying to smear me with being an antisemite.” Criticism by Pink Floyd members Former Pink Floyd lyricist and wife to David Gilmour, Polly Sampson, publicly tweets: “Sadly, Roger Waters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching,misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.” David Gilmour later comments: “Every word demonstrably true. ” February 7th, 2023 February 27th, 2023 Frankfurt tour date cancelled over antisemitism accusations Owners of the Festhalle decide to cancel his performance at the historic venue which was previously a Jewish detention centre during World War II, where 3,000 people were killed by Nazis. They tell the Jerusalem Post that the decision was made due to the “use of antisemitic imagery in Waters’ performances, one of which includes a balloon in the shape of a pig with a Star of David printed on it alongside a host of corporate logos.” Jewish organisations then call for a blanket ban of Waters’ planned shows in Germany. Waters responds to cancelled German concerts with legal action Following the cancellation of concerts in Frankfurt and Munich, Waters has looked to legally overturn the decisions. A press release from Mark Fenwick Management “defends freedom of speech and takes legal action against proposed concert cancellations”. The statement adds: “These actions are unconstitutional, without justification, and based upon the false accusation that Roger Waters is antisemitic, which he is not.”

He is looking to overturn the “politically motivated” and “unjustifiable decision to ensure that his fundamental human right of freedom of speech is protected.”

March 16th, 2023 March 21st, 2023 Eric Clapton, Brian Eno and more speak out in support of overturning Waters’ cancelled concerts American comedian and political pundit Katie Halper has launches a petition supporting Waters which has been signed by musicians including Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel, Eric Clapton, Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason, and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello. Currently, the petition has over 10,000 signatures. The petition claims: “Waters’ criticism of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians is part of his long-term advocacy on behalf of human rights across the globe. Waters believes ‘that all our brothers and sisters, all over the world irrespective of the colour of their skin or the depth of their pockets deserve equal human rights under the law’.”

