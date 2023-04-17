Roger Waters will ignore legal dispute and head to Frankfurt anyway









Pink Floyd’s estranged bassist and former bandleader Roger Waters has announced that he’s visiting Frankfurt, Germany, despite the local authority’s attempt to ban his concert. The tour stop, scheduled for May 23rd, was initially cancelled by the city’s council following Waters’ recent public statements that some have described as antisemitic.

Last month, Waters condemned the country’s moves to cancel his concert as “unjustifiable” and asked his legal team to fight the action. A further date in Munich set for May 21st is also on the brink of cancellation.

Waters has now announced that the deadline for the city to respond to his legal injunction has passed. In his new social media post, Waters explained that he would be flying to Germany anyway. “Not that it matters much! We’re coming anyway! Because human rights matter! Because free speech matters!”

“We remember Kristallnacht,” he continued, referencing the infamous Nazi attacks on Jewish people on November 9th, 1938. “Like Sophie Scholl our fathers stood with those 3,000 Jewish men, and today we stand with the Palestinians!”

“We’re coming to Frankfurt on the 28th of May!” Waters added in confirmation.

Previously, at the time of the proposed cancellations, Waters condemned the move as “unconstitutional, without justification and based upon the false accusation that Roger Waters is antisemitic, which he is not.” His protest against the cancellations has since been supported by a petition to have the shows reinstated, signed by several notable artists, including Nick Mason, Eric Clapton and Tom Morello.

