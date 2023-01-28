Roger Daltrey explains why he wants an Oasis reunion









The Who emerged from the hippie era as one of the UK’s most important rock acts of all time, and almost 60 years later, they are still going strong. Thanks to Pete Townshend’s innovative musicianship and Roger Daltrey’s booming vocals, the band became revered as an anthemic stadium-filling act. They are also viewed as pioneering musicians on the cutting edge of innovation, thanks in most part to their conceptual rock operas.

Two decades after The Who’s heyday, Manchester brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher set off on a similar world-capturing rock odyssey. Taking cues from their beloved Beatles and local contemporaries, such as The Stone Roses, Oasis created a special brand of anthemic rock composition. Whether their songs were happy, sad, fast or slow, you could count on Noel Gallagher’s pen to deliver a catchy sing-along chorus.

Similarly to Daltrey, Liam was the vocal conduit for his band. While Noel, like Townshend, was the key composer and songwriter. It appears the bands and their respective frontmen see a little of themselves in one another. Famously, the pair bridged the generational gap with a collaborative performance of ‘My Generation’ on Channel 4’s TFI Friday in 2015.

Towards the end of 2022, Daltrey joined rising rock ‘n’ roll star Yungblud for a Rolling Stone feature in which he revealed his undying love for Liam and expressed wishes for Noel to make amends and reunite Oasis. “[Noel has] just got an edge, and I wish [Oasis] would just get back together,” Daltrey said. “Liam, though, has really carved out a niche for himself now, and I love him. I think he’s fabulous. He’s totally honest. He’s not frightened of saying how he feels. Very similar to you [Yungblud]. You remind me of him a bit.”

Oasis broke up in 2009 following a backstage fight between the long-feuding Gallagher brothers. Ever since then, reunion rumours have run rampant across tabloid headlines in the run-up to Glastonbury announcements and Knebworth anniversaries. Now, 14 years on, Oasis’ return still seems an unlikely prospect, but stranger things have happened.

During an appearance on MOLA’s Pub Talk podcast, Noel quipped: “Would you go on holiday with your ex-missus?” when asked if he would reunite Oasis. “As funny as this sounds, Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were. And I’m happy with it.”

Gallagher then pointed out how successfully the alumni of Oasis are respectively doing in their post-break-up careers. He added: “If we got back together, there would be a circus – and there’s no point. Just leave it as it is. I’m happy. He’s [Liam Gallagher] doing his thing. He’s still selling out Knebworth. It’s like, mate, good luck to you, do you know what I mean?”

Until one of the Gallagher brothers is no longer here, the rumours of an Oasis reunion will undoubtedly continue to persist, but will Daltrey’s wish ever be commanded?

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.