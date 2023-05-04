Rock and Roll Hall of Fame CEO addresses Iron Maiden and Soundgarden snubs: “They’re eventually gonna get in”









Earlier this week, Rage Against the Machine were announced as inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 after several previous nominations. While heavy rock fans celebrate the news, some have expressed dissatisfaction with the Soundgarden and Iron Maiden snubs. The two legendary bands broke into the top five in this year’s fan vote but failed to get inducted.

These snubs have added a degree of intensity to the backlash and disillusionment the Rock Hall has undoubtedly grown used to in recent years. In a conversation with Audacy’s Taryn Daly, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris explained that, although Iron Maiden and Soundgarden were runners-up this year, they are very likely to be inducted in the future.

“We love that people care. That they care if they’re in or out and that their fans care. The truth is anybody that’s nominated, the odds are good that they’re eventually gonna get in. In fact, I think it may be as high as 90% eventually go in. Rage, this was their sixth time, I believe, fifth time on the ballot, or sixth time. And so sometimes it takes a while. But let’s see where it lands. Right now, let’s celebrate this year’s class, and we can start to debate about next year’s class once the spotlight is off of this year’s class”.

Presumably, these heavy rock acts will show a great deal of gratitude for eventually entering the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after being beaten to the mark by the likes of George Michael and Missy Elliot this year.

Harris continued to discuss this year’s inductees as an “amazing group”. “It underscores all the different scores and things that make up rock ‘n’ roll,” he said. “Rage Against the Machine (is) the perfect mix of alternative, hard rock, and of hip-hop, all together synthesizing their influences. And then, think of all the bands that Rage has influenced, and roll in some really good political consciousness. They’ve never compromised. Rock ‘n’ roll is always the voice of change, and Tom Morello and Zack [de la Rocha] have a loud voice”.