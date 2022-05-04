Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022: Dolly Parton, Eminem, and Eurythmics inducted









The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class has officially been announced. Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, and Pat Benatar have all been voted into the hall in the performance category. Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will be inducted in the Award for Musical Excellence category while Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will be honoured with the Early Influence Award.

Acts that gained nominations this year but were passed on for induction include A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Dionne Warwick, Beck, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

Parton, Simon, Richie, Eminem, and Duran Duran have all been selected as first-time ballot nominees. Benatar and Eurythmics have both appeared on previous ballots and have gotten over the bump to get in the hall.

Benatar will be inducted alongside her husband and longtime guitarist Neil Giraldo. The lineup of Duran Duran featuring current members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor will be inducted along with classic-era guitarist Andy Taylor and his replacement, Warren Cuccurullo. Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart will be inducted as members of Eurythmics.

Judas Priest members that will be inducted as a part of the band include

longtime frontman Rob Halford, classic-era members Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and K. K. Downing, along with drummers Dave Holland, Scott Travis, and Les Binks. Not included are original members Al Atkins, Bruno Stapenhill, John Partridge, John Perry, Ernie Chataway, replacement vocalist Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, or current guitarist Richie Faulkner.

Also included in this year’s induction class are Rock and Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Allen Grubman, producer Jimmy Iovine, and Sugar Hill Records co-founder Sylvia Robinson. The 2022 induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 5th in Los Angeles.