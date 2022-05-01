Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Eminem leading Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot









Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Eminem are some of the artists at the top of the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot. First-time Rock Hall nominee Duran Duran is sitting at the very top of the pile with 934,000 votes, that’s 250,000 more than Eminem, the second-highest-ranking artist, with 684,000 votes.

Snapping at the Detroit rapper’s heels is two-time nominee Pat Benatar, who took third place on the fan ballot with 631,000 votes. Eurythmics, meanwhile, have taken fourth place with 442,000 votes, and Dolly Parton has snuck into fifth with 394,000.

Outside the top five are three-time nominee Judas Preist and first-time nominees Carly Simon and Lionel Richie. The final results are available to view here.

It should be noted that winning the fan ballot does not ensure an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The final decision is in the hands of more than 1000 artists, industry members and historians, who decide which five acts out of the 17 shortlisted will progress into the final round.

Further down the list of nominees are Devo, Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, Dionne Warwick, A Tribe Called Quest, New York Dolls, Beck, MC5 and Fela Kuti. The Roll Hall class of 2022 will be revealed in May, with the induction ceremony taking place in October.

Dolly Parton recently reversed her stance on being inducted into the Hall of Fame after learning that musicians outside the world of rock music could be voted in. “it was always my belief that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, she told NPR’s Morning Edition. “And I have found out lately it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognised, where do they go? And so I felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”