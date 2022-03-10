MC5 announce first new album in 51 years









MC5 have announced the impending release of their first album in half a century, which will be accompanied by a tour. The band uploaded a video onto their Instagram, featuring past performances, complete with the album title track, ‘Heavy Lifting’. Original member Wayne Kramer leads the current iteration, complete with Brad Brooks (Pollo Elastica), Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction), Vicki Randle (Mavis Staples) and guitarist Stevie Salas.

The band’s new album, Heavy Lifting, will feature contributions from Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello. The band will tour America in the coming months for a series of dates. Tickets for the forthcoming shows will be released on Friday, March 11th. For Kramer, the upcoming shows offer a chance to perform the material in a new light.

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Kramer said he wasn’t enamoured with some of the decisions they made during their tenure. “The live one didn’t catch us on a particularly great night,” he said. “The second was too restrained and the third, High Time, pointed to the future of the band that, unfortunately, had no future.”

Furthering their legacy status, MC5 was nominated for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Their names sit beside Eminem, Kate Bush, Beck, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Rage Against The Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, Dionne Warwick, DEVO and Pat Benatar. MC5 have been nominated five times in the past.

At the time of publication, the band are focusing squarely on America for the moment, but they may perform in Europe in the future. The band are best known for ‘Kick Out the Jams’, which has been covered by such luminaries as Blue Öyster Cult, Jeff Buckley and The Strypes.

The single was known for its inflammatory language, leading to Detroit-based store Hudson’s declining to sell the single. The band responded with a full-page advert in underground magazine Fifth Estate with the caption,”Stick Alive with the MC5, and Fuck Hudson’s!” The band continued with their career, their reputation unscathed.

Tour dates for the forthcoming shows are found below.