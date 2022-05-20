Robert Smith gives an update on The Cure's forthcoming album









The Cure’s Robert Smith has given an update about Songs Of A Lost World, offering fans an insight into the progress of the album, and the upcoming tours. Smith gave an update to NME at the Ivor Novello Awards, where he and Simon Gallup picked up gongs for the band’s history.

“We will be releasing a new album,” Smith told NME. “I get fed up of saying this now! We will be playing from October and the new album will be out before then. We walked on [stage at the Ivors today] to a bit of new music, actually. Hopefully, no one recorded it!”

According to NME, Shakira interrupted the interview to say that The Cure were her favourite band, which surprised Gallup. Smith confirmed that the band are fine-tuning vocals and guitar solos, but the frame of the album is finished. Smith claims he doesn’t want to sound like Oasis when he says it’s the best thing they’ve done, but felt that the demands of the vocal performances pushed him, which might explain why it took the band so long to record the work.

The Cure have also announced details of a new charity band T-shirt that provides support for Ukraine amid the ongoing armed conflict. The Blue-and-yellow-coloured shirts bear the Ukrainian logo, invoking the colours and flags of the Ukrainian nation. The band have promised that each and every one of the net proceeds will go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Rock bands Franz Ferdinand and Iron Maiden have cancelled their forthcoming concerts, feeling that the safety of their fans has been compromised. Former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel has written extensively about his displeasure at the invasion. Elton John revealed he was “horrified” to hear about the nightmare Ukraine was facing, and artists have come together to speak out against the attacks.

U2 bandmates Bono and The Edge travelled to Ukraine to perform a set in support of the country’s unfailing resistance. Former Beatle Paul McCartney uploaded a photo of himself waving the colours of the Ukrainian flag, which stands as his support to the nation under siege. It would appear that The sure and the rest of the rock community are uniting in this fight.